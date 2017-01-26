Accounts Payable Assistant

Company 
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location 
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Posted on 
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 7:23am

About the Role:

We are seeking an experienced Accounts Assistant with plenty of Accounts Payable and Expenses experience.

Our client is within the Educational Sector and has to process high volumes of invoices.

Candidates should be available immediately
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Sub_Category 
Accountant Jobs
Salary 
£10 to £11 Per hour
Apply 
Job ID 
523415