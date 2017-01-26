Accounts Payable Assistant

Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Posted on
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 7:23am
About the Role:We are seeking an experienced Accounts Assistant with plenty of Accounts Payable and Expenses experience.
Our client is within the Educational Sector and has to process high volumes of invoices.
Candidates should be available immediately
Job Type
Contract
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Sub_Category
Accountant Jobs
Salary
£10 to £11 Per hour
Apply
Job ID
523415