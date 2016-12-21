Accountant (Contract 3 months)

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Accountant Jobs

Salary £16 to £17 Per hour

Job ID 505801

We are seeking an experienced Management Accountant for an initial 3 month contract commencing asapProfessional accountancy qualification eg. CIMA, CA, ACCA or studying towards a qualification or qualified by experience.Minimum two years Accounting experience.1 year Management Accounting ExperienceVery good computer skills with knowledge of Microsoft Office products.Good working experience with various Accounts packages.Previous use of Microsoft Navison Accounts package.Main duties:Preparation of business line schedulesAnalysis and review of cost centre spend against budgetOverhead allocationsPrepare Fixed Asset SchedulesManagement of Fixed Asset approval formsFixed Asset Expenditure AnalysisVat ReconciliationsAnalysis of monthly accrualsReview and posting of prepaymentsResponsibility for project provision balance sheet reconciliationAssist with preparation of the Management Accounts and monthly reportingProvide cover for other members if the accounts teamAny other ad hoc tasks as required by the Financial Controller