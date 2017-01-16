Company Orion Group

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Accountant - Accounts Payable, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Weekly review of new invoice submissions, carry out check runs for invoice voidance and communicate reason for reject

Monitor overdue invoices and follow up with the business reviewer/approver to resolve the issue preventing payment

Engage with Supply Chain to resolve SAP error reporting and PO Exception issues, eg USERID, PO GRIR, OLA queries etc

Support contract specialists in closing out open disputed invoices, ie reconciliation, identify appropriate invoice submission process

Provide back-up for the administration of the Corporate Credit Card process including new applications/limit increases

Update SAP Master data changes for corporate card to minimise bank file feed errors and vendor paymenmts

Provide information for SAP Master Vendor Data changes for invoices procesasing

Engage in project work relating to Accounts Payable function and 'Procure to Pay', eg MOC implementation and training for business users

Process Vendor Account application in liaison with Supply Chain

Provide ad-hoc Audit Request Support

Experience

SAP experience for SAP FI and MM Modules

Accounts Payable Processing: Epay, Ipay, ERS, Backflush

Strong process knowledge: Procure to Pay and Accounts Payable Reconciliation

Qualifications

Part qualified Accountant or

Development role candidate studying towards professional qualification or

Educated to Higher Standard

Contract position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 912488

