About the Role:

The Role:

FIRCROFT- Saudi is looking for 3G RNO Engineer with the below criteria:-



3G RF Optimization Engineer minimum 5years experience on Huawei 3G system.





Job Description:

* 3G RF Optimization CS & PS Huawei latest RAN version (e.g RAN 16, RAN17)

* Daily monitoring Key Performance Indicator of network based on hourly/daily counters

* Troubleshooting and optimizing of network, change parameters in order to improve the KPI

* Site acceptance check for new sites and expansions.

* Perform New feature/Parameter trials

* Benchmarking for KPIs

* Performing and Analyzing drive test, generating reports with recommendations.

* Event live monitoring.

* Database manipulation to make various reports

* Provision of technical support and expertise to Customer where required, and to colleagues

* Progressing to assist / train Junior Engineers, giving on the job training

* Analyze the KPI's traffic statistics and monitor and troubleshoot the network including DCCH blocking rate, PCCH, call drop rate, call setup rate… etc.

* Follow up with the customer complaints issues and give recommendations.

* Analyz data collected by drive testers and perform required modifications and KPI changes such as (not limited to): RSCP, Ec/N0, RSSI, RTWP, SIR, throughput, drop rate, Soft handover parameters ,Call setup rate, latency, neighbors list, jitter, link budget, antennas azimuth and antennas tilt



Essential Skills / Experience:

* Requires Bachelor Degree in Telecommunications, Electronic Engineering or other related scientific or technical discipline

* Strong RF Optimization experience - proven track record within a similar role

* A minimum of 5 years 3G experience within a similar RF Optimization role - on Huawei system

* Extensive knowledge of defining 3G RF parameters and doing feature trials

* Knowledge of RF test equipment such as TEMS and Actix, data collection methodology, and data analysis

* Experience of a variety of radio planning tool

* Good understanding and grasp of English language, both spoken and written



