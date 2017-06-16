2017 GRADS WANTED! (Trainee/Graduate Recruitment Consultant)

Company Vivid Resourcing

Location West End,Wiltshire,England

About the Role:

A Trainee Recruitment consultant would be responsible for attracting candidates and matching them to temporary or permanent positions within client companies. The role is a full 360 role working with both clients and candidates, networking and building rapport in order to sell our recruitment services and close deals. It is predominantly a telesales role and would be starting from scratch developing and building your own business, and so you would need to feel comfortable chatting away on the phone and handling objections.

The more you build for the company, the more you are financially rewarded!

The G2V Group has recently been recognised as one of the UK's fastest growing recruitment companies. G2V specialises in recruiting in the IT, Engineering, Oil & Gas and Pharmaceutical industries, placing contract and permanent staff in every corner of the world. Rapid growth has enabled expansion in London, Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow, Houston and LA.

Due to extensive growth plans, the group, made up of G2 Recruitment and Vivid Resourcing, are currently recruiting for ambitious, hard working, resilient and driven individuals to kick start their career in recruitment.

The group offer a highly competitive commission structure, constant incentives and invest in developing their employees up through the company, providing quick progression for those interested- The perfect package for Trainees and Graduates!

You:

* Personable and engaging* Competitive* Confident and outgoing personality* Have competed and excelled in extra-curricular activities such as succeeding at sports* The drive to succeed* Be able to handle difficult situations and ask questions if you are unsure* Be highly money motivated* Pro - active

The Role:

* Building relationships and communicating with both clients and Candidates on a regular basis.* Generating your own leads & business* Posting and marketing Adverts on job boards* Resourcing & Headhunting for candidates who meet the criteria that your client requires* Negotiation of fees* Managing job offers* Closing deals

Benefits + Rewards:

* A competitive base salary* Uncapped commission with realistic potential to earn £35 - £50K in your first year!* Chances to join the monthly champagne lunches to Michelin star restaurants* Company 5* Holidays every quarter.* Retailer discounts* A half day on your birthday* A fast paced, exciting environment

Although the role can be difficult and very challenging at times, the consultants are rewarded for their hard work through incentives and benefits such as 5* trips away, monthly champagne lunches, free half day for your birthday, discounts to your favourite retailers... on top of a particularly good uncapped commission structure with potential earnings of £50k in your 1st year and six figures within 3 years!

An ideal candidate will be competitive, money motivated, personable and a high-achiever.

If this is you and you think you have what it takes to become a successful Recruitment Consultant; please send your CV along with contact details and the location you wish to apply for. If you would like to discuss the role in more detail or require further information, feel free to give us a call.

Job Type Permanent

Category Sales and Marketing Jobs

Sub_Category Account Manager Jobs

Salary £18000 to £20000 Per year

