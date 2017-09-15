17339 - Project Leader II

Company Progressive GE

Location Jacksonville

About the Role:

My client a large Upstream Oil & Gas Company is looking for a Project Manager to hire for a 12 month contract.

Rate: $30-$32 hourly

Contract: 12 months

Schedule: M-F 40 hours

Location: Jacksonville, FL.

Start: ASAP

Requirements:

* Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or Business from an accredited university or college (OR a High School Diploma / GED with a minimum of 4 years of experience in a Project Management role)* Minimum of 3 years of experience in a project management, engineering or manufacturing role* Significant Project, Construction, Field Engineering and / or Contract Management experience in Power or Oil & Gas industry* SAP experience* Six Sigma training

Job Details:

* Primary customer contact* Resolve specification and commercial issues, manage correspondence, provide periodic updates, ensure customer satisfaction, and negotiate / coordinate as appropriate.* Manage the financial performance of assigned the project or components.* Ensure on-time delivery in accordance with contract.* Manage project risk issues including receivables, claims, contract changes, margin enhancement, and effective project closeout.* Lead project team through contract reviews to identify & manage risks, monitor financial and operational performance against the agreed timescales, and initiates corrective action where appropriate.* Responsibility for managing OTR matrix teams including Engineering, Manufacturing, Sourcing, Logistics, Finance and Services.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Project Engineering Jobs

Salary $30 to $32 Per hour

Apply Apply Now