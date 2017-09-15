17339 - Project Leader II

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Jacksonville
Posted on 
Friday, September 15, 2017 - 11:58am

About the Role:

My client a large Upstream Oil & Gas Company is looking for a Project Manager to hire for a 12 month contract.

Rate: $30-$32 hourly

Contract: 12 months

Schedule: M-F 40 hours

Location: Jacksonville, FL.

Start: ASAP

Requirements:



* Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or Business from an accredited university or college (OR a High School Diploma / GED with a minimum of 4 years of experience in a Project Management role)
* Minimum of 3 years of experience in a project management, engineering or manufacturing role
* Significant Project, Construction, Field Engineering and / or Contract Management experience in Power or Oil & Gas industry
* SAP experience
* Six Sigma training

Job Details:



* Primary customer contact
* Resolve specification and commercial issues, manage correspondence, provide periodic updates, ensure customer satisfaction, and negotiate / coordinate as appropriate.
* Manage the financial performance of assigned the project or components.
* Ensure on-time delivery in accordance with contract.
* Manage project risk issues including receivables, claims, contract changes, margin enhancement, and effective project closeout.
* Lead project team through contract reviews to identify & manage risks, monitor financial and operational performance against the agreed timescales, and initiates corrective action where appropriate.
* Responsibility for managing OTR matrix teams including Engineering, Manufacturing, Sourcing, Logistics, Finance and Services.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Sub_Category 
Project Engineering Jobs
Salary 
$30 to $32 Per hour
Apply 
Job ID 
616816